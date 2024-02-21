Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,430,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 134,033 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $228,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Insulet by 7.7% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Insulet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Insulet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd raised its position in Insulet by 7.4% during the second quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

PODD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.40.

Insulet stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.00. The company had a trading volume of 94,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,441. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $125.82 and a 12-month high of $335.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.40, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

