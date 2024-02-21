Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Price Performance

NYSE IDN opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04. Intellicheck has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellicheck

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 949,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 96,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the first quarter worth about $735,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 41,014 shares in the last quarter. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.

See Also

