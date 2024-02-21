International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $621.02

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 621.02 ($7.82) and traded as high as GBX 671.90 ($8.46). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 660 ($8.31), with a volume of 77,720 shares traded.

International Biotechnology Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 645.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 621.28. The stock has a market cap of £258.32 million, a PE ratio of 634.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.27.

International Biotechnology Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 13.90 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 2.21%. International Biotechnology Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,666.67%.

About International Biotechnology Trust

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

