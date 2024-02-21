Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 229,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 353,942 shares.The stock last traded at $31.47 and had previously closed at $30.64.

Invesco China Technology ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.54. The company has a market cap of $649.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 49.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after buying an additional 46,640 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $201,000.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

