Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,629,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621,962 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $222,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Amdocs by 16,840.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 787.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.88 and a 200-day moving average of $86.42. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $78.38 and a 52 week high of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 37.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOX. StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

