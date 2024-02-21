Invesco Ltd. Has $209.38 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,966,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.89% of Dollar Tree worth $209,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $146.29 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $161.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.63 and its 200 day moving average is $125.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DLTR

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.