Invesco Ltd. Has $236.80 Million Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,850,399 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,267 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $236,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.40.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of BAP stock opened at $167.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.42 and a fifty-two week high of $173.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.68.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

