Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,732,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 247,250 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $229,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,317 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,280.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

KEYS stock opened at $154.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $185.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

