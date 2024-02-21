Invesco Ltd. Sells 230,786 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,258,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 230,786 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.07% of EPR Properties worth $218,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 987.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 89,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EPR Properties

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $121,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,933 shares of company stock valued at $469,682. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.55.

EPR Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE EPR opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.34. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 170.98%.

EPR Properties Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

