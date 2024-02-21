Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 434,522 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 244% from the previous session’s volume of 126,274 shares.The stock last traded at $38.05 and had previously closed at $38.30.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average is $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 347.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 227,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 148,274 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

