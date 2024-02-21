Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $159.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $161.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.15.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

