Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Shares Bought by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 51.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 269,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after buying an additional 91,268 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $940,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 18,396 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:RYU traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.78. The company had a trading volume of 48,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,303. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.55. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $99.69 and a 1 year high of $127.59.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

