Investors Purchase High Volume of Antero Resources Call Options (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 17,709 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 64% compared to the typical volume of 10,774 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 11.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1,148.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 814,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,752,000 after purchasing an additional 748,938 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $1,921,000. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $11,273,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 55.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 700,285 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,774,000 after acquiring an additional 249,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AR traded up $2.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.04. 4,377,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,296,123. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 3.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average of $24.93. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

AR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

