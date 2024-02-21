Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.72, Briefing.com reports. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 113.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ionis Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.77.

In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $1,189,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,855,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $1,189,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,855,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $322,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,028.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,197 shares of company stock valued at $12,025,680 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IONS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

