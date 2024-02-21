IOTA (MIOTA) Price Tops $0.27

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, IOTA has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $856.04 million and approximately $39.28 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,152,954,445 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.