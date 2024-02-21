IP Group (LON:IPO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.38

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.38 ($0.67) and traded as high as GBX 53.73 ($0.68). IP Group shares last traded at GBX 51.10 ($0.64), with a volume of 891,713 shares trading hands.

IP Group Trading Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 53.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £515 million, a P/E ratio of -626.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04.

IP Group Company Profile

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies.

