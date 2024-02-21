iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $112.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.53 and a 200-day moving average of $98.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $140.23.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $108.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies

In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total value of $745,691.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,041.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $54,467,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,237,000 after acquiring an additional 534,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 548,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,972,000 after acquiring an additional 395,570 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $35,163,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,577,000 after buying an additional 104,541 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.