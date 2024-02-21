Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRDM. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 247.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 78.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRDM shares. William Blair lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BWS Financial lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Iridium Communications Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.27. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $194.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

About Iridium Communications

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.