iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,562. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.38.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
