iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,712,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,941 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.67% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $381,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 17,959 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock opened at $55.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $55.78.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

