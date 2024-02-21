iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 819,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 592,873 shares.The stock last traded at $23.23 and had previously closed at $23.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REET. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,339.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

