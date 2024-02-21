iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Decreased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,831,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,433,494. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $76.63.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

