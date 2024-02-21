iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,392,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.51% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $233,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,156,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,375,766. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $76.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average of $71.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

