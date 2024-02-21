iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 666.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.68 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.21 and a 52-week high of $62.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average of $58.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

