iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises about 1.6% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,324,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,191,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 24,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 146,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.68. 3,199,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,466,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.25 and a 200-day moving average of $62.46. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $54.56 and a 1-year high of $68.08.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

