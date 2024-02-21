iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stake Cut by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.77. 79,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,672. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.39 and a fifty-two week high of $277.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.39.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

