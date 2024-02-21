iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,980,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,400 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,971,000 after acquiring an additional 33,773 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,942,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,300,067,000 after acquiring an additional 49,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,666,000 after buying an additional 1,360,520 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,268,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,757,969. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $205.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.24.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

