iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.46. The stock had a trading volume of 286,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,804. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $123.55.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

