iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 177,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 42,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

SLV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,332,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,715,960. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.20.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

