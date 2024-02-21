iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.94 and last traded at C$15.90. Approximately 456,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,035,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.84.

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.30.

