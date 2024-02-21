Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $41.69 million for the quarter.

Ispire Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISPR traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $10.56. 72,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,363. Ispire Technology has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23.

Get Ispire Technology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ispire Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ispire Technology by 615.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 89,241 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ispire Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ispire Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ispire Technology by 2,689.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 23,907 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ispire Technology by 1,106.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ispire Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ispire Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.