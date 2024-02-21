Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Plans None Dividend of $0.20

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.
Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend by an average of 53.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 304.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 308.0%.
Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of ITUB opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Itaú Unibanco has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $7.27.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITUB. Bank of America raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC downgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
