J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $726.44

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 726.44 ($9.15) and traded as high as GBX 796.50 ($10.03). J D Wetherspoon shares last traded at GBX 796.50 ($10.03), with a volume of 156,988 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on JDW. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 900 ($11.33) to GBX 925 ($11.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 685 ($8.63).

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 813.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 727.53. The stock has a market cap of £994.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,751.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

