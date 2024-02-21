J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. Approximately 4,986 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 166,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.

J-Long Group Trading Up 6.2 %

J-Long Group Company Profile

J-Long Group Limited is an established distributor of reflective and non-reflective garment trims including, among others, heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers and drawcords. J-Long Group Limited is based in HONG KONG.

