Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.60. Approximately 9,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 23,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

Separately, Pi Financial dropped their price objective on Jaguar Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

