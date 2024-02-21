Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.60. Approximately 9,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 23,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Pi Financial dropped their price objective on Jaguar Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on JAG
Jaguar Mining Price Performance
Jaguar Mining Company Profile
Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jaguar Mining
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Informatica charges ahead on AI-driven data management tailwinds
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Applied Materials stock is Ray Dalio’s favorite in this new cycle
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Bears covered shorts on this ETF, 3 stocks to pop on the shift
Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.