JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 48.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,945 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 855,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,866,000 after buying an additional 28,321 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 118,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,065,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,112,000 after purchasing an additional 85,646 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $786,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $18.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -136.36%.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

