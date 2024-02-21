JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Price Up 4.3%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.23 and last traded at $24.22. Approximately 2,032,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 14,513,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

JD.com Stock Up 3.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in JD.com by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

