Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) fell 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.10. 117,551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 648,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Jin Medical International Stock Down 8.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.50.

Jin Medical International Company Profile

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.

