Jito Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, Jito has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jito has a total market cap of $235.87 million and $61.97 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jito token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.05 or 0.00003999 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Jito

Jito was first traded on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 117,197,247 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.17272871 USD and is down -5.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $60,097,437.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

