Joan S. Hooper Sells 1,560 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2024

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRIGet Free Report) CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $117,577.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,827.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ITRI stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.76. The company had a trading volume of 121,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,864. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.98 and a 200 day moving average of $67.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $79.99.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITRI. Roth Mkm began coverage on Itron in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,944,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Itron by 313.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $908,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

