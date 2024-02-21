JOFF Fintech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 17,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 9,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOFF Fintech Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU – Free Report) by 330.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,728 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About JOFF Fintech Acquisition

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

