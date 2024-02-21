John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. John Bean Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $5.05-$5.45 EPS.

John Bean Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded down $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.08. The company had a trading volume of 122,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,565. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.31. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $89.96 and a one year high of $125.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

