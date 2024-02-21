Jorge S. Mesquita Acquires 545 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Humana Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of HUM stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $367.02. 315,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,912. The company has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $418.15 and a 200-day moving average of $466.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $342.69 and a one year high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

