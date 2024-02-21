JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) Stake Boosted by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.16% of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,848,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,573,000 after buying an additional 2,356,122 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,634,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,708,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 273,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after buying an additional 174,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after buying an additional 101,648 shares during the period.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

JEMA stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.08. 132,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.26. The company has a market cap of $988.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.64.

About JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

