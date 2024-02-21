JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Centrica (LON:CNA)

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 200 ($2.52) to GBX 205 ($2.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 156.25 ($1.97).
In other news, insider Amber Rudd purchased 1,580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £2,275.20 ($2,864.77). Also, insider Philippe Boisseau purchased 1,332 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £1,971.36 ($2,482.20). In the last three months, insiders bought 4,781 shares of company stock valued at $689,253. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
