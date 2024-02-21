JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Centrica (LON:CNA)

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 200 ($2.52) to GBX 205 ($2.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 156.25 ($1.97).

Get Centrica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Centrica

Centrica Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Centrica

Shares of Centrica stock traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 133.15 ($1.68). 90,545,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,225,602. The company has a market capitalization of £7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 141.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Centrica has a 52-week low of GBX 98.16 ($1.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 173.70 ($2.19).

In other news, insider Amber Rudd purchased 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £2,275.20 ($2,864.77). In related news, insider Amber Rudd acquired 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of £2,275.20 ($2,864.77). Also, insider Philippe Boisseau purchased 1,332 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £1,971.36 ($2,482.20). In the last three months, insiders bought 4,781 shares of company stock valued at $689,253. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Centrica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.