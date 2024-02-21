Kahn Brothers Group Inc. Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 742.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,862,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,986 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $685,677,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $4,844,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,602.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,997 shares of company stock valued at $39,904,358. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $159.71. 4,004,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,715,583. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $136.10 and a twelve month high of $160.34.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

