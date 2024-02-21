Kahn Brothers Group Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 0.2% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in Bank of America by 23.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 104,312.4% in the second quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 194,021 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 8.2% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 6.3% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 147,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its position in Bank of America by 354.5% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 119,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 93,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.64. The company had a trading volume of 25,835,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,176,961. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $266.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.