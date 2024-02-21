Kahn Brothers Group Inc. Has $35.02 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,055,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,332 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 5.5% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $35,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.93.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $27.48. The stock had a trading volume of 14,098,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,453,262. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.96. The company has a market cap of $155.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

