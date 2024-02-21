Kahn Brothers Group Inc. Has $8.60 Million Stock Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,032,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,974 shares during the quarter. Haleon makes up 1.3% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $8,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Haleon by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,470,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,578,000 after purchasing an additional 389,194 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Haleon by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Haleon by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 653,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 216,478 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Haleon by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 60,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 20,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Haleon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of HLN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.27. 1,543,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,850,789. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Haleon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.