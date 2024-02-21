Kahn Brothers Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. cut its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Hologic comprises about 0.3% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,919,000 after buying an additional 381,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,849,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,931,098,000 after buying an additional 87,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hologic by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,542,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $934,618,000 after buying an additional 206,023 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hologic by 227.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,426,000 after buying an additional 69,276 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.30. 779,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,499. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HOLX

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.